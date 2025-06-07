Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,753,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 63,174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter.

IAT stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $626.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

