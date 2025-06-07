Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MasTec by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $163.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.