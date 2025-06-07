Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 39,291 Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 461,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 442,090 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KYTX. HC Wainwright upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

