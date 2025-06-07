Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 43,919 Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,136,000 after buying an additional 5,793,934 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 454,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,630,000 after buying an additional 386,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,642,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $471,596.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 511,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,545,932.40. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $692,606.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,410,300 over the last 90 days. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
