Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 97,409 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,409 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $47,069.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,206.42. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.