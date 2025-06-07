Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 567,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

AFYA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

AFYA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

