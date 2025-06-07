Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

View Our Latest Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.