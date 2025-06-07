Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 8,001 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Altimmune stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $455.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

