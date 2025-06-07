Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,873 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.98 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,485.80. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,273 shares of company stock valued at $653,182. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

