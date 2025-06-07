Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 465,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Erasca as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price target on Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

Erasca Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

