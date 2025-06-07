Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $16,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $4,341,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.