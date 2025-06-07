Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RBRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,811.80. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 331,043 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,010. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock worth $47,450,968 in the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

