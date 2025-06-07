Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $921.99 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.07. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 474,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 245,131 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.