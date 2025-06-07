Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.62 and traded as high as C$45.82. Winpak shares last traded at C$45.33, with a volume of 33,452 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPK shares. CIBC raised their target price on Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Winpak from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The packaging materials are used primarily for perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications. It operates in three segments: flexible packaging, rigid packaging & flexible lidding, and packaging machinery.

