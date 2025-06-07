Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

YELP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $36,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,426.08. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,782.80. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,686. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 347.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,829 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,537 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

