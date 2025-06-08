1,079 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Alpha Wealth Funds LLC

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7%

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

