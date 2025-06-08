12,175 Shares in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.38. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

