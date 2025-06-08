5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 5th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless technology and its supporting infrastructure—ranging from network equipment vendors and semiconductor makers to telecom carriers and tower operators. Investors in 5G stocks aim to capitalize on the anticipated surge in data speeds, device connectivity and new services powered by next-generation mobile networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,166,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,160,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 4,347,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,098,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.91. 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,455. The company has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

