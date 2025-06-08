820 Shares in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 26,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.40, for a total value of $9,827,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at $364,952. This trade represents a 96.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,800 and have sold 84,406 shares valued at $30,157,006. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $374.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.98.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

