829 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $453.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $258.85 and a 1 year high of $455.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile



Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

