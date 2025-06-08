AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AAR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

AIR stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

