Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 284.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Allegion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE opened at $139.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

