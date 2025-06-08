AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.97 and last traded at $45.78. Approximately 259,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,921,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,002,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $787,791,000 after acquiring an additional 145,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,041,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 95,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

