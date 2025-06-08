Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $238,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,400.64. This represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $725,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,264.88. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133 over the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $243.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $246.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.04%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

