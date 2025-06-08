Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – June 5th

Get alerts:

Applied Digital, Salesforce, and Super Micro Computer are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or integrate AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing tools, and robotics—into their products and services. These companies can range from chipmakers and software developers to cloud-computing providers specializing in AI solutions. Investing in AI stocks offers exposure to the sector’s growth potential as businesses increasingly adopt intelligent automation, but it also carries risks tied to rapid technological shifts and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 114,169,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,053,949. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 6.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,717. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.51 and its 200-day moving average is $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,166,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,160,984. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.40.

