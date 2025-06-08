Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 125,433.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently -69.17%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

