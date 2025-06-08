Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – June 5th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Open Text, Palo Alto Networks, and Dell Technologies are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deliver hardware, software and services aimed at protecting computers, networks and data from cyberattacks, breaches and other digital threats. Their market performance is closely tied to the frequency of cyber incidents, regulatory mandates on data protection and ongoing investments in security infrastructure. Investors often buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing cybersecurity sector as organizations worldwide bolster defenses against evolving cyber risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.82. 13,093,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,989,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.43.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $463.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20.

Open Text (OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Open Text stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 10,211,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Open Text has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,976. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.12. 1,658,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

