Best Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – June 6th

Shopify, Etsy, and Blackstone are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own or operate vessels for transporting goods by sea—ranging from container ships and bulk carriers to oil and gas tankers. Their market performance is driven largely by global trade volumes, freight‐rate fluctuations and fuel‐price swings. Because of these dependencies, shipping stocks tend to be highly cyclical and can exhibit significant volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded up $6.47 on Friday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,967,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Etsy stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. 5,269,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.42. 1,971,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,940. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.96.

