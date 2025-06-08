Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,990.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4,932.90. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,377.33.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

