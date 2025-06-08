Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cabot were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 1,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 4,553.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

