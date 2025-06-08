California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI opened at $153.49 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $212.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

