California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $51,149,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $113.13 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

