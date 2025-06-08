California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,158 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yum China Trading Up 0.2%
YUMC stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.
In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
