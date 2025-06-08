Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,736,000 after acquiring an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,564,000 after acquiring an additional 793,765 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:COF opened at $198.27 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.