Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 109.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

