Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.80.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

