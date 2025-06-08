Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,399,000 after buying an additional 173,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,297,000 after purchasing an additional 162,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $223,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $111.92 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.