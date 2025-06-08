EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 277.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

