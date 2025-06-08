Evercore ISI Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $95.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. PVH has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $120.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.