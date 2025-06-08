Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 187.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,454 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

