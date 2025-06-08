Fintech Stocks Worth Watching – June 6th

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, WEX, The Carlyle Group, and Janover are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and offer financial technology solutions—such as digital payments, online lending platforms, blockchain services, and personal finance apps. These firms leverage software, data analytics, and automation to innovate and streamline traditional banking, insurance, and investment services. Investors buy fintech stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of technology-driven disruption in the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $103.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,478.37. The stock had a trading volume of 524,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,276.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,057.63. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 4,901,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.44.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFDV traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $19.20. 1,601,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,632. The stock has a market cap of $277.77 million, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of -7.59. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

