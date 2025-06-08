Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 129,366.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,792,000 after buying an additional 114,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

