FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) by 119,833.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.'s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 657,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

