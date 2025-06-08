FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 117,800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,238,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,332,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DJUL opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $344.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.