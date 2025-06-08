Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.85 and last traded at $104.33. 505,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,863,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. UBS Group raised their target price on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

