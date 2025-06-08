GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 203,516 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4,872.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,493. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,545. 11.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

