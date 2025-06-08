GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 234,358 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7,266.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,358 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,272,000 after purchasing an additional 451,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ovintiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,265,000 after purchasing an additional 683,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.