GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 171,144 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 6,367.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,144 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Santander started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

