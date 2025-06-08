GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 38,867.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 141,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5%

RACE opened at $482.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.78. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

