GAMMA Investing LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 18,674.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crown worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crown by 910.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Shares of CCK opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $100.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

